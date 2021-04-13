To the editor:
Being that Robin Heather is so concerned about expanding multiculturalism for migrants, she should invite them to live with her or to pay to feed, house and educate instead of the taxpayers.
If she can’t afford to do this she can also take out a loan for the cause of goodwill.
It would make her and the taxpayers feel better she is giving so much of herself.
RJ Young
Wakefield
