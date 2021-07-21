To the editor:
In her latest letter, Ms. Porter in her omnipotent self righteous indignation claims once again that I may have a reading/comprehension problem.
Ms. Porter, we've never met. You know nothing of my education, professional resume and career. Nor do I know anything about yours. You claim I have no understanding of "civics" or how the government works. That is your opinion.
I consider the source of the comments and have decided it is beneath my dignity to go back and forth with you any further. You certainly are entitled to your opinion. After all opinions are, well, like ... you know. Everyone has one. My time is best spent on the golf course at my private country club. Good Day.
Rick Conte
Holiday, Fla.
