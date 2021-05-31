To the editor:
It was only a matter of time.
As a resident of New Hampshire for over 59 years, having moved to the sun, warmth, beaches and year-round golf in Florida, it was sad to read that the cancel/woke culture has taken hold in Jackson.
New Hampshire was once a great conservative state with low taxes and even lower government control of daily life. This has changed. As I like to say when the toilet flushed in Massachusetts it all came to N.H. along with the talk of an income and or sales tax.
More government and this cancer woke/cancel culture. You cannot change history. We are past the time to cancel this cancel culture. When you get off an airplane in Australia one thing you must show is a return ticket. You are also met with a sign that reads, "We do not care how you do things where you came from."
That same sign should be posted at all N.H. borders, as you are coming close to being Northern Massachusetts.
Rick Conte
Holiday, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.