To the editor:
Upon reading the headline about the Berlin City Council’s approval of a 60-day mask mandate, I was elated. One of our northern towns was taking a stand against the virus. My elation and admiration were short-lived, however, because I then read the entire article.
It seems that because three of the eight council members voted against the mandate, there would be no penalty for non-compliance for the first 30 days. At the end of the first 30 days, the council would reconvene to decide whether the “mandate” should be extended for the full 60 days. Hmmmmm.
So, in reality, there is no “mandate” for 60 days. Or maybe there’s a “possible mandate” for 30 days. Or maybe it’s just an example of appearing to do something when you are really doing nothing. Those who have been wearing masks will continue to wear them, while those who have not been wearing them will not. Why? Because as every teacher knows, if there are no consequences there will be little compliance.
Richard Russo
Glen
