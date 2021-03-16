To the editor:
The Eastern U.S. has four trash-made mounds, dubbed Mount Trashmore (according to Wikipedia).
• Virginia Beach, a beautiful park (still does occasionally smell of garbage) with recreational “hills” 30 feet high. “Ammonia, chlorine, and iron have been detected in their water table.”
• Evanston, Ill., where smelly trash has been “converted” to a 65-foot hiking and sledding “hill.”
• Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, a 10-acre, 225-foot high “heap.” With “deodorizing misters on site.”
• Key West, a 90-plus foot high, 16-acre trash eyesore; the highest elevation of the 110-mile long, beautiful island chain stretching out into the Caribbean Sea. (keysweekly.com)
We’re creating mountains of trash.
I muse about our beautiful White Mountains, verdant valleys, serene lakes beckoning locals and guests from around the world; come, step outside, take a deep breath of our beautiful fresh air, and stroll amidst our magnificent scenery.
Unfortunately, here in New England, we also have hundreds more unnamed waste dumps. Hidden from sight, all pose a risk of contaminating ground water, our environment, and threatening our scenic quality.
Recycle, protect our resources.
“Where does my trash go?” I was happy to hear. Some is recycled, but Tamworth ReCycling Project, local citizens all agree, not yet enough. Of 1,300 tons hauled away last year, 82 tons (6 percent) were recycled (good), 94 percent, 1,250 tons, went into a landfill (not so good.)
What about your town?
Please minimize man-made mountains and reduce waste sent to landfills by recycling your glass, aluminum, tin and cardboard.
Think about increased savings to our environment, and your pocketbook, if you recycle.
Tamworth saved over $3,000 last year and helped sustain our environment, recycling 38 tons of cardboard boxes, 42 tons of cans, and glass that is 100 percent recycled and melted into new glass bottles.
Richard Lennon
Tamworth
