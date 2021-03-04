To the editor:
I’ve been hearing a lot of jabber from the talking heads, especially Robert Reich, bless his teeny little heart, that it’s time to end the Senate filibuster.
Here’s why it won’t happen: 1) Joe Manchin, the same guy that voted to confirm Kavanaugh, has already said he wants to keep it; because, you know, what if the Republicans regain control of the Senate in two years. 2) It will never be proposed because knowing it is doomed to be voted down will seem like weakness.
Richard Haase
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.