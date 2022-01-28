To the editor:
Nature has treated both Vail resorts here in the valley well lately.
Conditions on several trails are what they must’ve been like when Thad Thorne opened Attitash as mountain manager before snowmaking equipment was installed.
Waiting for a snowstorm was the name of a the game; after which one hoped it would stay cold as it has recently, so the conditions remained decent which they have.
Richard Haase
Glen
