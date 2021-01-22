To the editor:
After a few months of atrocious operations at Wildcat, I have had enough. As a frustrated passholder, I tried to express my concerns about Wildcat’s current management to someone with some decision-making power. Instead, I was told by customer service that it was against corporate policy to connect customers to management. Of the eight or so times I’ve tried to ski, only one day was trouble-free (and that was at Attitash). And I am not alone. The Daily Sun recognized the fact that Vail management has been beyond poor in the story "Vail responds to Epic complaints."
Vail has implemented a cumbersome reservation system to control crowds and manage for COVID, but the only thing I see it do is threaten to punish me for missing reservations when the mountain isn’t skiable. Lifts down? I don’t get a pass scan, I get put on a blacklist and may lose my privileges.
Snowmaking has been a nightmare, yet even with a reservation system you’ve allowed more people than humanely possible to cram onto the one or two incredibly over-skied and icy trails this season.
I have yet to see any on-mountain supervision (aka ski patrol) "do" anything. Someone is going to get hurt — and you can only claim so much lack of responsibility before it becomes a real liability.
I’d love nothing more than to talk to someone at Vail’s management team, to explain my frustrations and discuss solutions, but with a policy that shields management from hearing from us, I think I understand the goal — take the money and run. It is sad that you don’t care to hear from lifelong customers, but I get the message loud and clear. We’ll be parting ways next year. And we aren’t the only ones.
Rich Collins
Intervale
