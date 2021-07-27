To the editor:
Nicole Nordlund’s July 23 letter demonstrates that she does not understand how scientific inquiry works. In a free country one is free to express opinions. However, when she used the phrase “there have been studies” when addressing the school board, she was moving from opinion to scientific discourse.
In scientific discourse facts matter. A presenter at a medical conference making claims contrary to the best available evidence without sharing the data used to reach that conclusion would be laughed off the stage. That is not cancel culture — it is scientific integrity.
That is not to say that opinions which are outside the mainstream should be automatically discounted. Scientific progress is made by those who push the boundaries of knowledge. Supplying their protocols and data allows critical analysis by others and when others can reproduce their findings it will be accepted as a valid fact.
I found her assertion that when she posted my column to a private group it was “Facebook-censored as false information” interesting because I posted it on my Facebook page and it was not flagged. It is certainly possible that the artificial intelligence which screens posts may have declared false information on the basis of the first paragraph in which I recount the assertions made by Nordlund and Knudson. I also wonder if she added a comment when she posted my column as one does not usually post a column with which one disagrees without commenting upon it. Perhaps the post was flagged because of her comment, not my column.
I find her assertion offensive as I have spent decades developing a reputation for honesty and scientific integrity. I would again challenge Nordlund to reveal the citations for her assertion about masks causing disease (since she has presented that as scientific fact, not opinion) and perhaps reveal whether or not she added a comment when she posted my column.
Rep. Jerry Knirk
Freedom
