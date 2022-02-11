I am a homeowner in Madison. After my mom unexpectedly passed away in 2018, I realized how important family and the memories are. Shortly after, I began my search for a vacation home my family could enjoy, but also to share with other families to enjoy.
I have very fond memories of visiting New Hampshire as a child. I purchased my home in Madison to start a new tradition with my family. I specifically chose Eidelweiss knowing that it was a vacation destination with great amenities. The home I ended up purchasing had been rented out for 37+ years. The previous owners shared their list of families that have been coming year after year in hopes that I would continue the tradition. I said, of course. That’s what this area is for.
In light of what’s happening, many folks are being extremely selfish in their quest to ban vacation rentals. Eidelweiss specifically was founded in the 1960s on the premise of a vacation destination offering second homes and rentals. If renting your home was a business or commercial activity that had been banned for years and then somehow was allowed, that is a completely different story. In fact, a recent Superior Court case in New Hampshire concluded that short-term rentals are in fact residential use.
If I’m not mistaken, New Hampshire has a very strong motto regarding freedom. It shouldn’t be us versus them (pro-STR v. anti-STR). It should be open communication and a resolution to appease both sides. Renting your home to others isn’t something new.
Yes, technology has made it easier, but at the end of the day it’s still individuals renting out their homes, not large corporations. I’ve found that the vast majority of rental owners care deeply about and invest in the community.
