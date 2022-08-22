To the editor:
Rep. Liz Cheney recently questioned Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s loyalty to the Constitution, and the response from McCarthy’s office was shocking. “Principle is OK up to a certain point, but principle doesn’t do any good if you lose.”
This belief, that principles don’t matter, is exactly what is wrong with our government today. More specifically, this is what is wrong with the Republican Party. This strikes at the heart of why I have left what is now the Trumplican Party. To Donald Trump and his acolytes, principles do not matter. To me, principles are everything.
Loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage are the principles that I have used to guide my life.
Loyalty to the Constitution. A duty to serve. Respect for others. Putting the needs of others, ahead of my own. My family, my friends and my community come first. The integrity to do what is right, not convenient, and the personal courage, both physical and moral, to do the hard right over the easy wrong.
Honor, comes from living a life dedicated to these values, these principles.
Yes, Liz Cheney lost her battle in the primary, but the war is far from over. She still has her principles, she still has her honor. That is far more than I can say for those who continue to support Trump and his endless lies.
Make no mistake my friends, this is a battle for the heart and soul of our nation. This is a battle for the survival of our republic.
The path of Trump is one of conspiracy and lies. Team Crazy continues to threaten violence against our elected officials, the DOJ, the FBI and anyone who questions their absolute authority. The Trumplican way is to rule absolutely, through the threat of violence, fear of reprisal, and the power of division.
This is not the American way. This is the path to collapse. This is a path that we must not travel again.
We must stand up to tyranny, in all its forms, starting at home.
Ray Gilmore
Intervale
