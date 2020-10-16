To the editor:
I Stand for L.D.R.S.H.I.P.
My Leadership has been tested in the harshest environments imaginable; and I was successful, because of my values.
My LOYALTY does not lie with a party; it lies the Constitution, the state of NH, and the residents I represent.
I believe that it is my DUTY to serve the people, not political ideologies. My oath never expired; and as such I feel that I have a DUTY to try and fill the void that “The Greatest Generation” has left behind.
I lead with RESPECT and Treat ALL people as they should be treated; not just the ones who look like me, or vote like me. I refuse to stereotype individuals based upon race, color, creed, gender, orientation, or any other discriminatory category, including political party, because it is wrong. We must take the high road, and avoid the trappings of tribalism, which only creates conflict, and undermines our republic.
SELFLESS SERVICE isn’t a buzzword, it is a way of life, that I have lived; as a tutor and coach, to an EMT, and a soldier serving in combat zones. I have always put the welfare of our neighbors, state, and nation before my own and I always will.
HONOR comes from a life, guided by values. I am sharing what my values now, so you can hold me to them, forever.
INTEGRITY means always striving to do what is right, especially when no one is looking. The days of “Do as I say, Not as I Do” must end.
PERSONAL COURAGE means overcoming fears, barriers, and challenges, in spite of the risk to your health, wealth, or reputation. I have never been one to bow to a peer or a party, and I never will be.
Ray Gilmore
Bartlett
