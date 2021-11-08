To the editor:
Cassie and I wanted to reach out and say thank you, Helen Crowell, and we are sorry.
You have been an asset to our community since Cassie was a student in Bartlett. You have been there for our children, and countless others over the years.
We are only aware of a minuscule fraction of what you have done for families of our community be it students battling cancer to families learning how to live with diabetes. Your service is admirable, and your commitment will be missed.
Simultaneously, we are heartbroken for the ire which has been directed at you from the fringes of our community.
Children holding signs at the direction of their parents, assaults in the paper and attacks all around represent the worst of the human condition, and no one should be subjected to such grotesque behaviors.
We wish you well in your next great adventure and wanted you to know that you have our admiration and support for all that you have done.
Be well, and know that many of us support you.
Ray and Cassie Gilmore
Bartlett
