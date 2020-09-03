To the editor:
For reasons that are difficult for anyone to understand, some of my neighbors in Eaton insist on displaying Trump 2020 yard signs. The message: We endorse President Donald Trump. But they also say that we endorse Trump’s lies. And that, I understand, that I am complicit in a world of deceit, but I am willing to lie and be lied to.
Nay, truth is a value that must yield to pride and partisanship. And upon reflection, I do see that there is little that is traditionally conservative about Trump, and very little that he has actually delivered apart from a massive tax cut for the filthy rich. And also consider, the stupid Wall wasn’t even built, not by Mexico, not by the United States, and not even by Steven Bannon’s private fundraising drive, because he decided to grow his hair, take up drinking again, and piss those perverse charitable contributions away on a yacht furnished by a Chinese dissident.
Now I humbly submit: it is understood that swallowing one’s pride and admitting fault is at times very difficult. But in this case, there is simply no way to bulls--- your way out of the straightjacket. If you stand on the roof of a barn and drop an anvil from the peak, and supposing someone is foolish enough to stand below, calamity happens.
Is it radical to point out the obvious fact that the Trump personality cult is totally out of line and that advising people to ingest bleach is bad? A Trump sign is a badge of shame. It shall be a badge of shame until someone can persuade me in terms more convincing than Kellyanne Conway, whose teenage daughter recently resolved to emancipate and legally divorce herself from her mother for lying and being a scoundrel.
Quddus Z. Snyder
Eaton
