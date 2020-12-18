To the editor:
Christ teaches us that “whoever is dishonest in little things will be dishonest in big things too.” I have family and friends who are Republicans, and today I feel morally compelled to declare to them: I can no longer trust you.
Consider these two “big” Republican lies: first, COVID-19 is a liberal media hoax that will miraculously disappear. Republicans have been telling us this lie for 10 months. Over 300,000 Americans are dead.
The second big Republican lie is that the election was rigged and stolen. But Republicans cannot produce any credible evidence in a court of law to support this farcical claim. If Republicans cannot be trusted with large things like health and democracy, how can we trust them with small things? We can’t.
My Republican neighbors have now lost my trust and confidence. When wielding power as public officers, decent people should rightly view them with a healthy degree of suspicion. It is clear to me that truthfulness is a virtue that Republicans despise insofar as they celebrate each other’s dishonesty.
So long as desired ends are achieved, the crooked means used to arrive there are of little consequence, and mendacity is a source of pride so long as you beat the Libs. Dishonesty is even expected: see how honest
Republicans are swiftly disciplined and marginalized (Gov. Kemp) while dishonest ones are rewarded and elevated (Sen. Loeffler). To protect ourselves from this treachery, even in small towns like Eaton, it is fair to assume that Republicans are never acting in good faith until they demonstrate otherwise. Because the national-level tree draws lifeblood from and is a reflection of local-level roots, it is safe to assume that if the top of the ticket is rotten, so is the base. This is very disheartening, but also simply true.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
