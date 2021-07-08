To the editor:
Recently, Donald Trump’s former Attorney General William Barr came out saying that the ex-president’s claims of voter fraud were a “clown show” and that it was “all bull****.”
This did not deter local clown and Trump apparatchik John Hartman from attending a bovine-brained meeting with fellow Republicans in which conspiratorial hacks dined on and digested more of the dung that Barr was speaking of.
In an equal parts audacious and idiotic June 30 letter to the Sun, Hartman appears to be suggesting that his neighbors and erstwhile friends in Eaton, as in other small towns, have committed voter fraud.
On behalf of the educated and reasonable people of Eaton, I say: John, you better produce some actual evidence, or like your porcine leader, be forever remembered as a liar and a pitiful fool. And for sensible voters following this circus, you should be asking how on earth anyone could vote for any Republican running for any office at any level?
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
