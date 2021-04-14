To the editor:
I love coming home after a righteous roadtrip. This season I was brought to tears upon witnessing our newly completed church steeple, a simply masterful achievement.
Next I drove through town, cruising past the majestic Inn at Crystal Lake, and slowing down to examine the awesome artistic carved bear, raccoon and woodpecker that adorn the dead tree adjacent to the best village store on Earth.
Next onto the beach, where some children played with a toy electric motor boat. I thought, what a blessing to have a lake with no motors, and how amazing is our beach, the envy of every other less notable neighboring town whose residents are routinely ejected by our diligent beach guards for shamelessly trying to poach our prized treasure?
Folks, we have the finest town in North America, and that is only a small exaggeration. Too bad Eaton’s public face has an ugly and disgusting wart. I know folks are tired of hearing this, as much as I am tired of saying it, but I’ll keep beating this dead horse because it is not acceptable that the North’s finest small town displays Confederate symbols of hate.
Friends, this is Eaton, and not Chatham. This is not only thoroughly embarrassing for the now completely disgraced Eaton Posse, a goofy assemblage of local octogenarians now rebranding themselves as the slightly less odious “conservative group.”
Nay, all of Eaton’s 393 inhabitants should feel absolutely ashamed of this. This is totally unacceptable. This type of trash not only makes us look bad but also devalues our properties and makes it harder to attract young educated families with deep pockets. After I unpack my van, I’ll find out exactly whose job it is to consider these matters and publicly ask them why Eaton does not have a hate symbol ordinance.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
