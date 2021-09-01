To the editor:
Regarding the recent headline in the Sun, "Conway loses population over 10 years." The article further states that the population of Carroll County increased during the same period.
Is this a statistical representation of there being no place for many who would work here?
Or perhaps, is it a successful effort to keep the riffraff out?
Curious minds want to know.
Peter O'Brien
Fryeburg, Maine
