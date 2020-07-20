To the editor:
Kudos to Mark Guerringue. “Seeking the Truth and Printing it.” I believe and have stated in the past on this page that The Conway Daily Sun under Mark’s direction has been a valuable community resource. I see Mark from time to time in the supermarket. Out of respect I greet him and generally have a favorable comment to which I add my thanks for the good work done by his publication.
In the wayback of the last century I was self-employed repairing automobiles. I was fortunate to have Mark as a customer. I clearly recognize the writer of the column in July 17’s edition as the fellow whose car I used to maintain.
Consistency. Necessary for proper maintenance of an automobile or publishing a great newspaper. Upholding the ideals proclaimed in the First Amendment requires strength and courage. Rights also demand responsibility. The CDS is consistently responsible in meeting these goals.
To paraphrase a truly Great American; “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you can not fool all the people all the time.”
If you only consider one viewpoint to be valid where do you think that places you in the above statement?
Peter O’Brien
Fryeburg, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.