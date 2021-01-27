To the editor:
Americans can be proud of the effort underway to find and punish the rioters responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The Washington police are reviewing countless hours of video, a massive number of social media postings, and all local cell phone records to identify and prosecute the people who attacked the Capitol. They are determined to apply the full force of the law to each one.
But now we need to make this the standard response following all riots. There must be no double standard. The next time peaceful protests for a leftist cause turn into violent riots or attacks on a police station or courthouse, the same comprehensive procedures should be used to identify, arrest and prosecute every one of the rioters.
The days when leftist rioters are allowed to run wild, immune from the law, must end. All rioters are a danger to our society, and all must be punished.
It’s time for equal justice under the law.
Peter J. Thomas
Silver Lake
