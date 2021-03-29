To the editor:
Former president Donald Trump provided effective measures for reducing the tidal wave of illegal aliens. President Joe Biden, in just a few weeks, managed to reverse that progress and create a full-blown crisis at the border.
He irresponsibly ignored the warnings provided by government professionals during the transition. Illegal aliens are crossing the border in record numbers. Mexico is no longer cooperating with the U.S. to stem the flow.
Worst of all, Biden has encouraged the break-up of families by giving preferential treatment to unaccompanied minors. Families now have an incentive to send their children across the border alone, in advance of the parents.
Biden also wants to waste our tax dollars by spending more on foreign aid, which is far more likely to end up in the pockets of corrupt officials than to alleviate the poverty that causes so many to head for the United States.
It’s time for Biden to admit his mistake, and tell the nation he is returning to the more successful policies of Trump. He should also withdraw his proposed legislation for amnesty, which is one of the magnets drawing more illegal aliens. Opposing amnesty and promising increased deportation efforts would send the clearest possible signal to those who are considering illegal entry.
Peter J. Thomas
Silver Lake
