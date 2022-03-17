To the editor:
I recently filled propane and K-1 and just went over my contracted yearly allowance that gave me a glimpse into not-to-distant future pricing.
Propane went from $1.35 to $3.77 and K-1 went from $2.79 to $5.79, and both are going up in the futures market. I am presently in Palm Springs, Calif., and regular gas is almost $6 a gallon. It is over $7 in L.A.
So what has Joe got to say to ease the pain on the suffering public? “It’s Putin’s fault.” What does Energy Secretary Granholm say? She laughed almost as bad as Vice President Harris did when Harris was questioned on international TV next to Polish President Duda about what do do with Ukrainian refugees streaming across the Polish border. It was totally embarrassing.
One would think you might prepare in advance to have a source for over 600,000 barrels of oil a day before you go on national TV and tell the citizens not to worry that we have a replacement for said oil that we are blocking from Russia. Ahhh what? Joe called MBS (Mohammad bin Salman) in Saudi Arabia and MBS did not answer the phone. Joe called the UAE and again no answer. Folks can someone explain to me why the heads of two countries that are major oil producers will not take a phone call from the POTUS?
So, Joe calls Iran, which has gobs of oil, sanctioned by USA since 1979, and who knows what was said to the “death to America” country and what they had to say back. The same Iran that is processing nuclear materials and can’t wait to build its first nuke.
So why not give them $2 billion a month for oil to support their “death to America” nuclear program? Makes sense.
There are rumors about Venezuelan oil that we have sanctioned since Chavez and the people by the thousands have left, many of whom have crossed our southern border. This oil-rich country has been savaged so bad by the fascist/socialist policies that many have to go to the flora for toilet paper because they cannot afford to buy the real thing if it’s available. Follow the money. Check out the price of the major U.S. oil producer in Venezuela, Chevron since early March.
So, Joe would rather deal with terrorists and fascists in sanctioned countries rather than our own oil workers he put out of work and our northern neighbor Canada to replace the oil he embargoed from Russia.
And our Transportation Secretary, Pot Hole Pete Buttigieg, tells us to go out and buy a $60,000 EV and plug it in. Last time I looked at my electric bill with all charges, it was close to 20 cents per KWH.
Folks, if you think inflation is bad now, I advise you to fill up your tank and go shopping before you go out to vote in the mid-terms in November. If you do not change the direction of this country ASAP, many of you will be experiencing Third World living conditions in the not-too-distant future.
Peter Hill
North Conway
