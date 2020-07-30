To the editor:
Being a full-time resident of Freedom, I feel compelled to comment on the littering of our highways and roads in our quiet, peaceful and clean village.
After every weekend, particularly during the summer and fall when visitors are plentiful, we have beer cans and bottles, fast food bags, juice and water bottles, 12-pack cardboard boxes, even mussels and lobster shells not to mention cigarette butts, which during the mild drought as now, can lead to wild fires threatening properties.
Do these perpetrators enjoy seeing their roads littered? Only because of the caring residents of Freedom who organize trash cleanup crews do the roads return to clean thoroughfares.
Please, try and help all communities stay litter-free.
Thank you.
Paul W.H. Tung, MD
Freedom
