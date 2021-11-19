To the editor:
Today, WMUR-Channel 9 news of New Hampshire had headline stories of Wentworth Douglas Hospital overflowing with coronavirus patients while a New Hampshire House of Representatives committee entertains comments against vaccine mandates. Does anyone else see this as insanity?
Even though new cases are rising in the unvaccinated, though hospitalizations and deaths are lower in the vaccinated, we still humor/honor/tolerate/swallow a wrong-minded, threatening and selfish anti-vax, anti-civil, anti-society view in our supposed advanced first world country? Something is very wrong.
I, for one, have concluded that our society, our culture, is very sick, mainly because the right-minded among us are accepting/denying/ensuring that, like a family member addicted to and dying from heroin use, is allowed to continue. The suffering and the sadness are crushing us all.
My wife and I are fully vaccinated, but we are older and in need of specialized medical care and procedures, but we don’t dare, to our own risk, because hospitals are once again vectors of virus. Thanks, anti-vaxxers.
Paul Drucker
Denmark, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.