To the editor:
To mask, or not to mask, that is the question,
Whether tis nobler to sheath the goobery orafi,
Or to take arms against the flimsy cloth,
And by opposing spread disease. To infect, to sneeze,
Some more, and by a sneeze to say we end
Our heart-ache and their thousand insults,
To finally contaminate the meek with virus
That our flesh is heir to. ‘Tis a consummation
Devoutly to be wished. To lie, to sneeze,
For in that sneeze of death what fears may come
When we have shuffled off this viral broil?
But conscience does make cowards of us all;
And thus in the silence the many find solution
In the science and vaccines and masks,
And patience, in community, with the children
And the elders and the nurses who give their all.
Beyond the nashing of teeth and the middle fingers
A flimsy cloth should be the key to free our innocents
To thrive again another day.
Paul Drucker
Denmark, Maine
