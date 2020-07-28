To the editor:
America’s values are upside down. Professional athletes, some make millions of dollars. are tested every day or every other day and get results in about a day. Ordinary Americans are waiting in lines for hours and it can take a week for the results which might not be valid by then.
Professional athletes are not essential workers — they are entertainers. Do Americans think that being entertained is more important the the health and well-being of their family, of front line workers of all kinds? I think Americans will put their family first. Never mind “defund the police” let’s defund professional sports.
Never mind boycotting Goya, that will only hurt ordinary workers in factories and processing plants. Let’s boycott professional sports. We’ve gotten along without them so far, they can wait for better times.
Paul Burns
Brownfield, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.