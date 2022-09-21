I love our clean water; my opponent apparently does not.
Every two weeks for five years from May to October, I have been taking water samples from Ossipee rivers, which are analyzed for purity (or impurity) by the Green Mountain Conservation Group. I do so out of my love for our lakes and rivers and to ensure all of us can enjoy and trust this lifeblood of New Hampshire life.
My State House election opponent, Jonathan Smith, seems hell bent on ruining our clean water. As an Ossipee selectman, he wrote a letter in support of building a gas station on an Effingham gravel pit above the Ossipee Aquifer. One leak or spill could mean thousands of people’s drinking water will be ruined forever. That includes Ossipee water.
Most recently he voted to keep in place a law that allows garbage companies to build massive landfills as close as 200 feet to our lakes and rivers. An overwhelming majority of the state legislators voted, 256 to 65, for more restrictions. Smith voted against these protections.
That’s too bad because in 2021 the Boston Globe warned: “As landfill space dwindles in Massachusetts, New Hampshire has become the state’s dumping ground.”
Imagine massive container trucks backing up a stone’s throw from a lake, pond or river near you day and night for the next 40 years as they fill landfills that often measure more than 100 acres. We need protections.
If you vote for me in November, I will vote for you in the legislature and not for special interests like gas stations and trash haulers. Together, we can keep our waterways safe and clean.
