To the editor:
March 31 is Spy Wednesday, the day Judas Iscariot attained 30 pieces of silver for betraying Jesus Christ. Judas later regretted this betrayal, discarding the silver.
Thursday (April 1) commemorates “The Last Supper” when Christ’s 12 disciples last dined together. Jesus foretold the betrayal without identifying the betrayer.
Christ is put to death upon a cross for hours of excruciating pain on Good Friday.
On Easter Sunday Christ he rose from the dead, a miracle unexplained by science.
Christ died for our sins, which are forgiven upon accepting His sacrifice and confessing our sins.
Happy Easter April 4.
Norman Tregenza
Conway
