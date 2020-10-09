To the editor:
Disgusting, deplorable, an embarrassment to our country; this is how I’m describing what was billed as a presidential debate on Tuesday. It was not a debate, but rather a perfect example of the depths that our political system has sunk to.
I have always been interested in politics, but more so in how the political world functions in running our government. I can remember my mother taking me on tours of the state Capitol in Concord and the Capitol in Boston. She would point out and describe the various historical figures, paintings of battles, etc.
I was in complete awe of those wonderful buildings and history and I couldn’t help but hold in high esteem the people who worked there and passed the laws by which we all must live. These were people who unselfishly gave up their time to serve their state and their country and try to make them both a better place for us all.
When, where, how did we get from there, that place of respect, to the utter disdain that we now feel about many of our senators, representatives, etc? Can someone come up with a point in time when these people stopped working for us and instead were more concerned with getting re-elected?
Did it happen seemingly overnight or were we in a fog and it just gradually became SOP? Have we been drinking too much Kool-Aid and really have only ourselves to blame?
Back to the debate that was not a debate, but a shouting match and an utter waste of time. Is that display the image that we want to convey to not only the adults and world leaders but even more importantly to the children and young adults who very likely were shaking their heads at the childish behavior that both candidates showed?
I, like many others, am calling upon whoever the rule setter of the debates is to immediately institute a rule that when one candidate is speaking, the other’s microphone is turned off.
If the candidates won’t agree to that simple request, then I say cancel the remaining debates because the American people not only don’t want to see a repeat of Tuesday but are entitled to something with even a modicum of decorum.
Presidents and presidential candidates should rise above this petty foolishness. If they don’t want to treat each other with respect, at least treat us, the American people, with the respect that we are entitled to.
Norman J. Head
Bartlett
