To the editor:
I am a New Hampshire resident and STR owner and this is why.
I've done a lot of camping in my time in the Whites, bringing my dog on vacations. As I got older I decided it was time to upgrade, and found a "pet friendly" hotel.
I couldn't get over the charges tacked on to my room to have my dog in it with us. For what? To just sleep on the floor? No damage and no extra cleaning outside a normal room clean. You weren't even allowed to leave the dog in the room to go out for a bite to eat.
This is when I started looking at properties. I wanted a place to go with my dog where we can both relax and vacation freely. The house I bought was a full-time rental and I was told there was always trouble at it.
I borrowed against my 401k to be able to buy my home and I am there multiple times a year. I've gotten to know my neighbors, and enjoy my chats with them when I'm there. I love the neighborhood I'm in. To offset any costs for renovations, I decided to rent it out, providing a space for other pet owners to vacation freely.
I have been given very grateful reviews from these pet owners and my closest neighbors even prefer the STR to a full-time rental, since the renters are generally happy on vacation. My neighbors know how to contact me if there are any issues with any of my guests, and in five years, I haven't received one call.
So let's not flat out ban STR but put in place regulations and enforce them. Don't let a few bad owners spoil it for everyone.
Noreen McGrath
North Conway
