To the editor:
You are free to print whatever you wish, but I take exception to Tom McLaughlin's mischaracterization of our town in his Dec. 16 column.
Some basic fact-checking would yield the correct spelling of Ms. Stewart-Bouley's name, reveal that her organization has been around since the Civil Rights Movement, and note that our school district only spent about $12,000 on quite a bit of work with Community Change, Inc.
Ms. Stewart-Bouley was not involved in any of the work. I'm sure this kind of lazy, misleading article resonates with a segment of white men, and maybe it's good for business (I haven't heard of your paper and don't know who your readership is), but I would prefer to see my town and school district accurately represented in print.
Nicholas Whiston
Cumberland Foreside, Maine
