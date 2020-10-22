To the editor:
I am writing to offer my support to Wendy Richardson for state representative of Carroll County’s District 2. I can think of no better candidate with both the charisma and character to bring unity to the communities of Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hale’s Location.
Wendy’s strong leadership expertise will assist her in establishing and maintaining a healthy political dialogue on behalf of our community in Concord. I can personally attest to Wendy’s passion for advocating for children whether it be their safety or their educational choices that enable students as individuals to thrive.
Wendy’s role as a part of a local farm named Grand View in Conway makes her commitment to agriculture and small business success undeniable. Health and wellness of people and businesses matter to Wendy.
As a professional, strong, and driven woman myself, I am proud to say I recommend and will support another strong, morally-driven woman like Wendy Richardson on Nov. 3.
Respectfully,
Nella Thompson
Eaton
