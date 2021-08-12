To the editor:
Results of a traffic study conducted for Viewpoint North Conway LLC have been shared with the town and Intervale community members who are working to keep future development of the Intervale Motel site consistent with the neighborhood.
The study, conducted in April, concluded that building a 105-room hotel and restaurant on this site would have “no impact” on the intersection of Route 16 and Intervale Cross Road.
For members of the Intervale community, this not only contradicts common sense, but also ignores the unsafe conditions of Route 16 in Intervale, which has seen multiple fatal accidents in the last decade.
It is common sense that a large hotel/restaurant development will impact this area significantly. This will also increase pedestrian traffic in an already dangerous area where families walk to get ice cream and take in the view from the Scenic Vista.
The study did, however, grade the Intervale Cross Road/Route 16 intersection a “D/F” — the same failing grade the East Conway Road/Route 302 intersection received in a recent state-commissioned traffic study.
Site Plan Regulation 110-40, Public Health and Safety, allows the Planning Board to place restrictions on a site to prevent or reduce risk to public safety.
There is a precedent for Conway to require a business to provide road improvements, as seen with Walmart and the rotary on North-South Road.
There is also a precedent for the state doing a comprehensive study to improve a dangerous intersection, as it did with East Conway Road/Route 302.
If you are concerned about the safety of our town and the Intervale neighborhood, please come to the planning board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. As a community, we need to voice our concerns and urge the planning board to take a critical look at this traffic study and limit the scope of this development.
Nancy Goyette
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.