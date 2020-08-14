To the editor:
In response to Tom Holmes’ comments in the Sun on July 31:
Does the town give abatements to residential property owners when they get hit with an extra high, unexpected medical or other expense, which also results in a huge decrease of disposable income? Do the businesses that are asking for a tax abatement (which will presumably be passed on to the residential property owners) pay a higher tax when they have banner years?
If the answer is “no,” then no abatement is in order. Business have to operate like the residential property owners do when a high unexpected cost causes harm to their income. They have to deal with it by getting a loan or by some other means.
Businesses have had an opportunity to get a cost-free loan as a result of the COVID-19 CARES Act like Paycheck Protection Program from the federal government plus other avenues. I wish them all well but not at the residential property owners’ expense. Many of us cannot afford a higher tax bill, especially those on a fixed income with a tight budget already.
Nancy Domina
Conway
