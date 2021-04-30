To the editor:
Sgt. Heidi Johnston is a true gem for the Fryeburg Police Department. Just in the last few months, she has saved lives, brought great compassion to a tragic situation and was instrumental in bringing a peaceful ending to a recent standoff.
Her professional skills and natural ability to connect to people make her a standout in our community. Sgt. Johnston consistently responds to calls with the ability to think on her feet, make split-second decisions that benefit the situation, and bring a safe and professional resolution. Responding to a drug overdose call, she administered Narcan to save a life.
She is always able to keep a level head and do her job professionally.
Recently, Fryeburg police and local law enforcement agencies found themselves in a standoff. Sgt. Johnston was assigned to the end of this situation and due to her professional skills and her amazing ability to connect to people, this standoff situation had a peaceful ending.
No harm was brought to the subject, Fryeburg citizens or to any law enforcement officers. Thank God Fryeburg did not end up on the national news harming a subject with no warrants or weapons. The Fryeburg Police Department is very lucky to have Sgt. Johnston.
Nancy Boucher
Fryeburg, Maine
