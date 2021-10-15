To the editor:
Currently, Sen. Maggie Hassan is among the senators working on legislation that could improve the nation’s public health for years to come. One of the many provisions being considered in the reconciliation package is an increase in the federal tobacco tax — something that hasn’t been done since 2009.
Tobacco use is responsible for more than 480,000 premature deaths and $300 billion in health care costs and lost productivity every year in the U.S.
Tobacco taxes have proven to be one of the most effective ways to reduce tobacco use by getting adults to quit and discouraging young people from starting. Youth are especially price-sensitive and ensuring all tobacco products are taxed at an equitable level will help close loopholes the tobacco industry uses to entice our youth from one product to another.
Tobacco use remains the number one preventable cause of cancer in this country. As a survivor and advocate, I strongly urge Sen. Hassan to pass the tobacco tax into law and help save lives from this dreaded disease.
Nanci Carney
Silver Lake
NH State Lead Ambassador
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
