To the editor:
Dear Memorial Hospital staff and volunteers,
On behalf of the board of directors for the Mountain Garden Club, please accept our sincere appreciation for the efficiency and professionalism experienced at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
At our recent board meeting, members spoke to how they were extremely impressed by the courtesy, kindness, and expertise of the staff.
The transformation of the MWV Observatory Weather Discovery Center was remarkable both in design and cleanliness. Clients were greeted by friendly staff at the front door, experienced a smooth check-in, interacted with well-trained providers and were delighted to receive an appointment card for their second dose.
The check-out team was extremely helpful as they provided clarity regarding next steps.
The onset of spring signals a sense of renewal. At this special time of nature’s transition throughout the valley, we wish to express our appreciation to all involved at Memorial Hospital for providing this service — one defined by kindness and care.
Board of Directors
Mountain Garden Club
North Conway
