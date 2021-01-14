To the editor:
Good for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for declining to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump.
His refusal to accept the award supports the bedrock principles of democracy on which this country was founded. Unlike Trump, evidenced by his hideous incitement of the riotous mob that violently invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Thankfully that violent and deathly insurrection to overturn the presidential election failed.
Coach Belichick is a true patriot and leader.
Mike Rice
South Wellfleet, Mass.
