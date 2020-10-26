To the editor:
There has been a lot of emotion in the run-up to the election. Many voters have already cast ballots or decided how they are going to vote. For those still undecided or willing to consider a serious data-driven suggestion, I urge you to go into your browser and find the Forbes business magazine article (Sept 25, 2020) by Sergi Klebnikov, “Biden, Democratic victories would be best outcome for the economy, Moody says.” This four-page quick read is a summary of Zandi’s and Yaros, Moody’s Analytics, “The Macroeconomic Consequences Trump vs Biden” study that analyzed the four possible outcomes of the upcoming election for the presidency, Senate and House.
Yes, there are four possible scenario outcomes! If you like political science, take a drive into the Moody’s article. Klebnikov’s Forbes article cuts to the summary from Moody’s and states that a Biden-Harris Blue Wave, winning the presidency, Senate and House, would be the best outcome for the economy resulting in the highest number of jobs, 7.2 million, and the best rebound in economic growth from the COVID-19 recession.
Here is the quote from Moody’s: “Even allowing for some variability in the accuracy of the economic modeling and underlying assumptions that drive our analysis, we conclude that Biden’s economic proposals would result in a stronger U.S. economy than Trump’s.” If you really care about the success of the U.S. economy for yourself, your family, friends, community and the country and want to have your votes count, cast those votes for Biden-Harris, Shaheen, Kuster and Pappas. If you have friends or relatives in any of the swing states who still need another reason not to vote for Trump, consider sending this letter their way ... “It’s still the economy, stupid!”
Mike Meehan
Jackson (and Marblehead, Mass.)
