In this election, I am voting my conscience. I vote from the bottom of the ticket up, because the local officials impact my life to a greater degree than those at the top.
Over the past several years, I have had the opportunity to work with Carroll County Commissioner Terry McCarthy and to see her work ethic, her sense of fairness, and her ability to put the people of Carroll County ahead of any other interests in the performance of her duties as a county commissioner.
Terry and I are not from the same political party, but she does not let that interfere with her decisions as a county commissioner. She has been supportive of the Carroll County Attorney’s Office and our Victim Services Department. Terry has had to make some tough decisions while a commissioner, but she has made those decisions for the good of the county and has always been professional, courteous, and ethical.
I wholeheartedly support giving Terry McCarthy another term to keep the county moving in a positive direction.
I also lend my support to Rep. Burroughs, who has been a true stalwart for Carroll County. She is thoughtful and does her research. She rarely speaks out of turn and is always professional and courteous to the employees in Carroll County. During budget appropriations discussions, her questions are thoughtful and her votes are conscientious. She balances the needs of taxpayers with the need to provide appropriate services to the citizens of Carroll County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.