To the editor:
Due to his unprecedented unpopularity, President Donald Trump is now attempting to brand himself as the law and order candidate. He thinks he can scare crucial suburban voters into thinking he’ll protect them from big city criminals. Trump’s bigoted assumption is that suburbanites are all white, as they were in the 50s and 60s, and that they view the more heavily minority city population as criminals, as he does.
The suburbs are more diverse now, which is one reason Trump has been losing votes there, and the racial climate has changed dramatically. His bigotry will not be as accepted as it was in 2016.
Trump is sending Department of Homeland Security into cities hoping to create clashes, as he wants to set himself up as the savior from criminals. Hopefully Americans have learned their lesson about Trump, and will not fall for this desperate ploy. Even GOP strategists are publicly stating it’s doomed to fail, but like his mishandling of the pandemic, it will cost lives.
Now Trump is trying to silence yet another book that will show the criminal behavior going on in his administration (Michael Cohen’s). As usual, Trump’s goons lost in court, and the book should be out before the election. It should be fascinating reading, like Woodward’s, Bolton’s, and Mary Trump’s.
Trump is sinking fast in the polls, as voters are turning against him due to his job performance, and a perception he is “self-absorbed.” Hard to believe it took this long, but better late than never.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
