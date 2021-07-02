To the editor:
When a political party loses a national election, they review their platform, see what didn’t work, and adjust their platform or their messaging. After losing both Houses of Congress and the White House, the Republicans didn’t do this because they had done the unprecedented; they ran a national election in 2020 with no platform.
They simply reacted to whatever idiotic tweets Trump sent in the middle of the night. Why did they not have a platform in 2020? Because they ignored their own evaluation in 2012 that showed their policies were not appealing to the younger, more diverse demographic emerging in our country. Instead of learning from their mistakes and dealing with the issues, they have stuck to appealing to their mostly white, older male core.
Rather than adjust to the changing demographics in our country and try to win elections, they’ve decided to continue to lie about nonexistent election fraud (eight months and counting with zero proof of significant fraud), and are continuing to attack the constitutional rights of Americans by attempting to disenfranchise them by passing laws that will suppress the votes of people they know will vote for equality.
They have few options, as they’ve cornered themselves by allowing Trump to take over the party, which dooms their hopes in a fair, national election. Besides, their gerrymandering at the state level has been so successful, it has allowed them to keep control of many states and pass the aforementioned voter suppression laws that also impact national elections. Cheating has served them well, but it won’t allow them to avoid the will of the people forever.
If they are comfortable brazenly attacking our constitutional rights in the open, what are they doing in secret?
Michael Kerins
North Conway
