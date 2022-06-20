About four years ago, I wrote a column for the Sun about guns vs. violence. As I predicted, not much has changed, with the right still making the same false claims in recent Sun letters.
George Claussen provided this gem: “We know that the true goal of the far left Democrats is a disarmed citizenry and an all powerful, controlling socialist government.” By we, I assume George means he and Alex Jones.
Various writers trotted out old right-wing staples, like blaming mental illness, or trying to parse rifle violence from firearms as a whole. America doesn’t have a higher level of mental illness than other developed countries, only exponentially higher levels of gun ownership and gun violence.
Rifles get a lot of media attention due to mass shootings, but are a small percentage of our homicides.
In 2020, the FBI reported 77 percent of homicides were committed with firearms, but almost a third of the reports didn’t specify what type of firearm. Trying to claim knives are used more frequently in violent crimes, or are more often used in homicides than rifles is misleading, as is cherry picking one example of someone who stopped a mass shooter with a handgun.
Statistics show that having more guns is dangerous.
In a 2015 study using data from the FBI and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for example, researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard University reported that firearms assaults were 6.8 times more common in the states with the most guns versus those with the least.
Also in 2015, a combined analysis of 15 different studies found that people who had access to firearms at home were nearly twice as likely to be murdered as people who did not.” (Scientific American)
