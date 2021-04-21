To the editor:
In seeking to make sense of Joseph Dorsett’s almost incoherent letter of April 21, I re-read some of his recent letters. It didn’t help much, as I found more of the same; babbling about communist goals, demonization of Democrats and liberals, wild claims, fearmongering, no facts, double standards and denial of the utter failure of his cult leader.
On March 13, there was a letter from him about how everyone used facts that were slanted against Trump, and how some went “as far to impeach the president and carry out investigations without any thought of the ex-president’s unprecedented successes.”
The facts show his guilt and incompetence without any need to slant them, but according to Dorsett we should ignore treason if we believe a president had successes. Say what? There was also a wild claim that there was an attempt under way to destroy our way of life.
On March 22, Dorsett railed against the current administration, claiming it was doing all it could to make whites a minority faster. He also included the falsehood that previous immigrant waves were made up of skilled tradespeople and artisans, and unsupported claims about socialists and anti-semites in the Democratic Party being “catered to” by leadership, as well as some bigoted claims about current immigrants. (Quick tip Joseph, other cultures are different, not inferior).
His April 21 letter sees more of the same; wild, disconnected rantings that have nothing to do with facts, but everything to do with fearmongering, as well as a bizarre assumption other people know and believe his conspiracy theories.
I hold a degree in history, with a focus on American History, and still enjoy reading about many facets of our great nation’s history. I value facts, which (along with the bigotry) is why I find Dorsett’s ridiculous claims offensive, dangerous and requiring correction.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
