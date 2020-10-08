To the editor:
During the presidential debate President Donald J. Trump was asked to condemn white supremacy in America — he refused to do so.
The president also said to the American neo-Nazi group The Proud Boys — “stand back and stand by.”
These two actions are all you need to know before voting in this year’s presidential election.
Vote to save America. Vote out hate.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
