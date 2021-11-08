To the editor:
Since my last letter, I received many questions about veganism with requests for more information.
There was one in particular that I will be happy to answer because it is about a topic I’ve been researching for over a year: “How are we going to pay for this new vegan world?”
We aren’t, at least not with money. We will have a new economic system that is resource-based. A resource-based economy is an all-inclusive socio-economic system in which all resources, goods, and services are available to everyone free. In this system, there is no need for money, credit, barter or any other form of debt or servitude.
I call this ideology “resourceism,” which is the belief that all resources, goods, and services are the common inheritance of humankind and are to be shared equally by all Earth’s inhabitants.
This holistic economy and its approach to managing our planet’s resources is based on the premise that Earth has abundant resources for everyone if managed properly.
I have much more information on this. For more information on this emerging topic, Google: “resourceism, Michael Corthell.”
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
