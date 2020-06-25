To the editor:
The revelation that the high school is in need of a million dollars in window repairs after a decade of use is alarming. Also, some might wonder why the school is served by one very long, single access contrary to basic engineering safety standards.
I recently presented a proposal to the school board during a Zoom interview for filling the vacant school board position.
My proposal was to do a study on selling the high school to a water company. It could be of high value and a potential income stream to Conway and surrounding towns sharing school expenses.
The current high school is protected by isolation and surrounding sewer system. There is an existing town water district and the water is arguably the same as Poland Springs source just over the border with Maine.
The potential advantage is a natural spring with a history of supplying bottled spring water abutting the school.
A new advantage to the site is being close to a distribution hub for big retail.
I believe it is in the interest of the school board to pursue an inquiry into this proposal to ensure a safe and financially sustainable future for the education of the town’s children.
The school board did not choose my offer to volunteer but rather a candidate whose only fault was being overqualified.
Michael Callis
Eaton
