To the editor:
John Hartman is out of line in his letter saying it is OK to fly a Confederate flag.
For him to say they were young people fighting a lost cause is the same as saying it is all right to fly a Nazi swastika.
The Black Lives Matter flags were taken down months ago that he considers offensive.
The Confederate flag is in downtown Eaton flown by a runaway from Rochester.
The Confederate flag is the heritage of my father. He was from Tennessee and he was named Ewell after the first general to surrender at Appomattox.
The Callis flag is the colors of Gen. Lee at Appomattox, carried by Sargent Callis.
Rather than surrender the flag, he left the battlefield with it and wrapped his seven children in it at birth. It is same as a Confederate flag.
One Country, One Destiny can be seen sewn over an eagle in the lining of the still blood-stained jacket Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in.
No mention of one flag was needed because the words that inspired Lincoln were written before the Confederate flag and war of secession.
The phrase was meant to signal that we all were on a journey together and used by men dedicated to ending slavery. History teaches us that no assassins bullet can change our destiny.
One Country, One Destiny — the phrase that guided Lincoln, was written by a former teacher from Fryberg academy who purchased slaves to free them, Daniel Webster.
We have one flag. I would add it is not the Confederate flag and not Black Lives Matter flag.
I am grateful the church board gave John his leave and Dr. Q was right to complain that he should not serve in any church position.
Michael Callis
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.