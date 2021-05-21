To the editor:
In response to Walter Davis’ letter, I’m not entirely sure where you counted over 175 job listings in Tuesday’s paper, as I only counted 50 ads total.
I also took the liberty of counting all job ads in Wednesday’s edition and counted 76, of which 54 include no experience. I do not believe most of these people are struggling. I do believe it is called laziness.
I know for a fact without even looking in the help wanted ads that there are a ton of jobs in the valley that are hiring, no experience and willing to train, just look at windows of coffee shops and fast food restaurants.
Your very dramatic statement of seeing people pay for groceries with coins, I hardly doubt that as we have so many on welfare with debit cards, as I have seen them pay with — these guys eat better than full-time workers!
I will also say, Gov. Sununu should in no way be rewarding anyone still living off unemployment, which by the way is more than $300, by offering bonuses to the unemployed as an incentive to find a job — $500 bonus for a part-time summer job and $1,000 bonus for a full-time summer job.
How about this? Stop supporting these people collecting unemployment that has gone on for too long. I will bet that will be enough of an incentive to fill a lot of the job openings pretty quickly,
Also, being in the medical field, I know there are several available LNA classes to get into and guarantee you a job. So no, I do not believe this is a child-care or housing crisis, I think this is a get-out-there-and-get-a-job crisis, before some businesses end up closed due to no help. How about incentives to those of us who never claimed unemployment?
Melissa Wood
Conway
