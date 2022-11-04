To the editor:

Mr. Bill Marvel, as a white, heterosexual male, I imagine that it is very difficult to place yourself in others shoes as you suggested in your most recent column. Until recently, I also took for granted my place in society as a female with the right to control my own body, education and finances. Rights earned through long, hard battles by the women that came before me. Rights lost when the United States Supreme Court made women second- class citizens with the Dobbs decision.

