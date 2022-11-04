Mr. Bill Marvel, as a white, heterosexual male, I imagine that it is very difficult to place yourself in others shoes as you suggested in your most recent column. Until recently, I also took for granted my place in society as a female with the right to control my own body, education and finances. Rights earned through long, hard battles by the women that came before me. Rights lost when the United States Supreme Court made women second- class citizens with the Dobbs decision.
So in answer to your question as to why should you care about what is happening to other people’s lives, I ask you to consider the words of Martin Niemoller, a Lutheran pastor from Germany circa 1946: “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Niemoller was often quoted as saying these words in some form or another in his lectures post-WWII with regard to the Nazi regime and his own experience. He reflected on his life as one who remained silent to the atrocities happening around him until he himself was taken prisoner by the Nazi regime that he had once enthusiastically supported.
Mr. Marvel, although we are not at the same magnitude of hell on earth created by the Nazi regime during the Second World War, I ask that you not make the same mistake Niemoller made by being indifferent to others plight until it is too late. Stand with marginalized groups now and vote Democrat on Nov. 8.
